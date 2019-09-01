Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) Reaches $25.00 1 Year Low; Last Week AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $88’s average target is 6.96% above currents $82.27 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, June 3. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America. See AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) latest ratings:

03/06/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $95 New Target: $76 Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) hit a new 52-week low and has $24.00 target or 4.00% below today’s $25.00 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $849.77 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $24.00 price target is reached, the company will be worth $33.99 million less. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 619,279 shares traded or 146.97% up from the average. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 1.04 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.95 billion. The Company’s Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It has a 18.3 P/E ratio. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmerisourceBergen: A Large Fine May Loom – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Policy Market – Former Fed Honcho Stirs The Pot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $849.77 million. The firm primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It has a 8.18 P/E ratio. It offers its products through a network of independent agents.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 25.10 million shares or 2.94% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust State Bank Na holds 0.07% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) or 9,482 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 51,483 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 7,656 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 140,213 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Kbc Gp Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 14,872 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 106 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Assetmark reported 273 shares stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 26,000 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 52 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 20,497 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Seizert Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 92,178 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership invested in 23,330 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

More notable recent Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.57 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Donaghy Stephen, worth $630,000 on Wednesday, March 6. 7,000 shares valued at $200,787 were bought by DOWNES SEAN P on Friday, August 9. The insider Wilcox Frank bought $22,537.