Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Comparison side by side

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 29 1.08 N/A 3.29 7.54 American International Group Inc. 51 1.03 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and American International Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and American International Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 6.7% American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.99. American International Group Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and American International Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 92.6%. About 7.7% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.14% are American International Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57% American International Group Inc. -2.44% 3.99% 19.46% 30.79% 1.91% 42.07%

For the past year Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while American International Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. beats American International Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.