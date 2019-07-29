UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN (UVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN (NYSE:UVE) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN 32 1.02 N/A 3.29 8.92 Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.05 N/A 2.59 8.63

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN and Old Republic International Corporation. Old Republic International Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Old Republic International Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN 0.00% 22.7% 6.7% Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 14.7% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Old Republic International Corporation on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.8% of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN shares are held by institutional investors while 78.4% of Old Republic International Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% are UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Old Republic International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN -1.51% 0.55% -24.32% -34.53% -14.05% -22.6% Old Republic International Corporation 2.05% 6.53% 7.4% 0.4% 8.7% 8.7%

For the past year UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN had bearish trend while Old Republic International Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN beats Old Republic International Corporation.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.