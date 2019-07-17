UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN (UVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN (NYSE:UVE) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN 32 1.09 N/A 3.29 8.92 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.33 N/A 1.76 41.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN 0.00% 22.7% 6.7% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.19 beta means UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN’s volatility is 19.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.8% of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN shares and 94.3% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares. UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN’s share owned by insiders are 8.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN -1.51% 0.55% -24.32% -34.53% -14.05% -22.6% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -2.33% 1.08% 9.48% 10.62% 21.25% 9.7%

For the past year UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN had bearish trend while Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. beats UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN on 6 of the 9 factors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.