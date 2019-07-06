UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN (UVE) and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Comparison side by side

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN (NYSE:UVE) and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN 33 1.15 N/A 3.29 8.92 United Insurance Holdings Corp. 16 0.86 N/A 0.03 478.33

In table 1 we can see UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN and United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of United Insurance Holdings Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN (NYSE:UVE) and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN 0.00% 22.7% 6.7% United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0.00% 7.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN and United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN 0 0 0 0.00 United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

United Insurance Holdings Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus price target and a 14.25% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.8% of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN shares and 36.4% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders held 8.3% of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN shares. Comparatively, 6.7% are United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN -1.51% 0.55% -24.32% -34.53% -14.05% -22.6% United Insurance Holdings Corp. -3.3% -11.04% -12.18% -22.97% -29.83% -13.66%

For the past year United Insurance Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN

Summary

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN beats on 7 of the 10 factors United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.