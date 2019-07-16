UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN (UVE) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) Comparison side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN (NYSE:UVE) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN 32 1.10 N/A 3.29 8.92 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 4 0.03 N/A -2.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN 0.00% 22.7% 6.7% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -7.6%

Risk & Volatility

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.19. Competitively, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.8% of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN shares and 70.6% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.3% of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.5% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN -1.51% 0.55% -24.32% -34.53% -14.05% -22.6% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -3.91% -37.76% -90.21% -91.81% -91.72% -89%

For the past year UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN’s stock price has smaller decline than Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN beats Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.