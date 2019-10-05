Universal Insurance Holdings I (UVE) Holder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $518,400; New Vernon Investment Management Lifted Stake in Berkley W R (WRB) by $3.08 Million as Shares Rose

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 1415.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 47,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 50,734 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 444,019 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings I (UVE) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% . The institutional investor held 133,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72M, down from 152,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Universal Insurance Holdings I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 112,269 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE

Since May 28, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $940,223 activity. The insider DOWNES SEAN P bought 2,500 shares worth $72,215.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold UVE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 24.22 million shares or 3.52% less from 25.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 19,893 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 3.36M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 19,383 shares. 103,600 are held by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 2,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 26,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 77,278 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Renaissance Ltd has 0.01% invested in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 12,694 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Highland Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 17,591 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 14,463 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 58,349 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 182,619 shares.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5,700 shares to 16,172 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) by 18,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,679 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust North American Ene (EMLP).

