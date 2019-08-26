Universal Ins Hldgs (UVE) Holder Globeflex Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding by $841,800 as Stock Price Declined; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Stake in Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Decreased by $1.60 Million as Market Value Declined

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 11,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 66,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, down from 78,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.42. About 4.93 million shares traded or 19.75% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (UVE) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 28,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% . The institutional investor held 23,330 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 51,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $900.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.37. About 196,427 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.90 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The Goldman Sachs Downgrade of Caterpillar May Actually Be Good News – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 26,433 shares. Milestone Gru Incorporated has 2,218 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 4,077 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 0.74% or 22,120 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 63 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0.1% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.18% or 2,567 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,819 shares. Papp L Roy Assocs has 0.27% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 11,040 shares. Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 0.69% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Aperio Gru Ltd Com reported 389,839 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,633 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Limited owns 15,867 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 128,509 shares.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 14,182 shares to 83,078 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr S&P Divid Etf (SDY) by 40,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD).

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pc Mall Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 19,551 shares to 47,048 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echo Global Logistics Ord (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 39,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

More notable recent Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Universal Insurance: The Beast Is Unleashed – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Universal Insurance Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.