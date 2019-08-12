Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stock Value Rose While Sector Gamma As Cut Position by $2.00 Million; Capital Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD) Stake by $500,080; Stock Were Volatile

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 62,906 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42 million, down from 77,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 379,125 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 50,008 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 465,089 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 415,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 72,187 shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 44,200 shares to 379,777 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 57,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $208.22 million for 15.90 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 15,250 shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 375,182 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp invested in 0.05% or 16,809 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% or 167,839 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has 61,624 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 28,078 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Moreover, Proshare Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 15,652 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 106 shares. 10,555 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited. United Automobile Association reported 97,941 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 18 shares. 2,363 are owned by 1St Source Bank. Cornercap Counsel invested in 0.32% or 17,454 shares.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 6,015 shares to 58,077 shares, valued at $8.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,111 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).