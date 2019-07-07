Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stock Value Declined While Sector Gamma As Has Decreased Its Holding; Schlumberger (SLB) Stake Has Upped by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,906 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42 million, down from 77,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $131.38. About 317,732 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.89M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton & Incorporated Ma holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 52,968 shares. Carroll Assoc owns 6,351 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mcdonald Invsts Ca holds 0.17% or 47,000 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 14,429 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 457,932 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 0.29% or 1.64M shares. Allstate stated it has 58,070 shares. Prio Wealth Lp has invested 0.78% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Twin Capital Mngmt owns 0.23% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 105,980 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 459,147 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Proffitt And Goodson stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fragasso Group has 61,589 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 0.37% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability Co. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.52% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Omers Administration Corporation has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 3,000 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 12,509 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Epoch Inv Prtn Inc has 1.17 million shares. 103 are owned by Ftb Inc. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Regions Financial invested in 9 shares or 0% of the stock. 348,203 are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Prudential Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32,063 shares to 298,733 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 64,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Universal Health Services (UHS) Down 6.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Zacks.com” on May 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results And 2019 Full Year Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chardan sees 43% upside in Invitae in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: HCP, Inc. vs. Universal Health Services, Inc. – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2018.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.55M for 13.24 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.