Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stock Rose While Glenview Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake; Wetherby Asset Management Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $336,346 as Stock Price Declined

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 95,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.32 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $147.35. About 419,362 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 7,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 30,565 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 22,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 24,205 shares to 92,110 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,847 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 11.22 million shares to 14.55M shares, valued at $382.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 1.79M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42M shares, and cut its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

