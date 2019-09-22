Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stock Price Rose While Wbi Investments Raised Holding; Wills Financial Group Continues to Hold Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO)

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 690.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 26,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 30,513 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, up from 3,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $150.12. About 1.12M shares traded or 68.43% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 131.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 22,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,031 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 16,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 168,839 were accumulated by Syntal Prtn Lc. Weybosset Research Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 10,450 shares. Augustine Asset Management holds 18,177 shares. Boys Arnold And Inc reported 0.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 100,749 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Saratoga And Mgmt holds 1.56 million shares. Zwj Counsel accumulated 613,648 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 330,756 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Miller Howard Invs, New York-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Transamerica Inc stated it has 19,350 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0.53% stake. Lifeplan reported 2,586 shares. 553,750 were accumulated by Madison Investment. 198,584 are held by Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability. Bar Harbor Trust Services stated it has 6.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 109,013 shares to 6,621 shares, valued at $631,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIA) by 334,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,258 shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.