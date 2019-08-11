Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stake Held by Glenview Capital Management Llc; Halliburton Co (Call) (HAL) Shareholder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Cut Holding by $18.98 Million

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (Call) (HAL) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 654,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 761,200 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.31 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Halliburton Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 13.61M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 95,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.32M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 379,125 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,019 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 0.3% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Miles Cap reported 0.18% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Creative Planning owns 2,078 shares. Sun Life Inc accumulated 143 shares or 0% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 1,559 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,539 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 240 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 8,305 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 149,162 shares. Sirios Cap Mngmt L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 215,426 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 79,342 shares stake. Swiss Comml Bank has 0.05% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 344,100 shares.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 11.22 million shares to 14.55M shares, valued at $382.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.58M shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Call) (ONNN) by 185,200 shares to 561,800 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (Put) (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 112,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09M for 13.19 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

