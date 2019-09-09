Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Shareholder Sector Gamma As Cut Its Holding; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Boosted Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $519,156

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 62,906 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42 million, down from 77,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $148.12. About 213,604 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 56,564 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74M, up from 54,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $214.52. About 16.57 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple hasn’t met with Indian govt to discuss anti-spam iOS app since Nov, despite allegedly agreeing in Oct t; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 3,093 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 25,754 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 6,143 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 0.01% or 2,467 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 101 shares in its portfolio. 78,820 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 3,273 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 10,645 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Parametric Associate Ltd has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc holds 4,800 shares. 8,305 are owned by Franklin Resource Inc.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $196.75 million for 16.24 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 64,702 shares to 538,625 shares, valued at $30.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 57,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested 5.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 42,874 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt stated it has 4.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rdl Finance holds 21,956 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Bartlett Company Ltd Liability Company accumulated 444,615 shares or 3.23% of the stock. The Arkansas-based Meridian Management Co has invested 1.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). F&V Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,731 shares. Pennsylvania-based Armstrong Henry H Associate has invested 0.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montrusco Bolton Investments reported 90,863 shares. Diamond Hill invested in 833,142 shares. Woodstock reported 62,646 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt holds 41,989 shares. Moreover, Eastern Bank & Trust has 2.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bath Savings invested 4.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 994,415 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etfs Precious Metals Basket (GLTR) by 33,385 shares to 136,537 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,951 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT).

