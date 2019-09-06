Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Shareholder Highvista Strategies Has Upped Its Stake by $372,400; Stack Financial Management Increases Holding in Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 17,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 411,543 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 394,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 1.17M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENDED THE QUARTER SERVING $3.31 TRILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS, UP 13% FROM LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 4,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $145.62. About 39,777 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2,467 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma accumulated 699,105 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Chevy Chase Holdings invested in 0.04% or 69,653 shares. Colony Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,696 shares. Sivik Healthcare Ltd reported 2.22% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Icon Advisers stated it has 2,800 shares. Automobile Association holds 97,941 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 344,674 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Sg Americas Secs Limited Company holds 0.03% or 25,754 shares. Pitcairn reported 3,655 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Rothschild Inv Corp Il holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 10,000 shares. Sirios Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 215,426 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. also bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, May 3.