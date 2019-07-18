Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Has Boosted Holding; Enbridge (ENB) Market Valuation Rose While Lincluden Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $10.09 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 73,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.61 million, up from 940,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.04. About 128,269 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 280,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.88 million, down from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 1.32 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $787.22 million for 23.13 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 20,295 shares to 189,284 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 115,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Top Dividend Stocks for New RRSP Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2019: ENB,ENB.TO,EQT,CHK,CNQ,CNQ.TO,DVN – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge Isn’t Like Other Midstream Firms – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 4,400 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The reported 15,852 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 101 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 105,859 shares. Moreover, Zeke Cap has 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Calamos Advsr Ltd Co invested in 4,520 shares or 0% of the stock. Ww Asset holds 5,829 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 442,550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corp reported 9 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Moreover, Hollencrest Capital has 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Bp Plc holds 11,000 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Omers Administration holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Reinhart Ptnrs Inc reported 1.61% stake.