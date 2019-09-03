Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Share Price Rose While Westpac Banking Has Lifted Position by $1.42 Billion; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Increases Position in Visa (V)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 4,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 38,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 34,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $180.17. About 2.04 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 10,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 56,165 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51B, up from 45,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $145.35. About 195,843 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 25,868 shares to 49,259 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 944 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Mgmt Va reported 56,375 shares. Private Tru Na stated it has 34,326 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability reported 10,200 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.81% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 249,686 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 43,400 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa owns 2.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 78,444 shares. Icon Advisers holds 116,210 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 522,884 shares. 2.63M are owned by Blair William Company Il. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 2.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alyeska Inv Grp Limited Partnership has invested 0.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tennessee-based Proffitt Goodson has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Madison Invest holds 324,445 shares. 72,643 are owned by Wms Partners Ltd Llc. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 0.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 236,515 shares.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Universal Health Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:UHS) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Beckershospitalreview.com with their article: “How CHS, Tenet, HCA and UHS fared in Q2 – Becker’s Hospital Review” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You’ll Want to Know About Universal Health Services’ Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.