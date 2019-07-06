Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Market Value Declined While Highvista Strategies Lifted Its Position; Incyte (INCY) Holder Brown Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Declined

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 9,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 370,304 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.85 million, down from 379,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $85.28. About 579,054 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – ANOTHER ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDY OF CYRAMZA IN EGFR-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IS ONGOING, WITH EXPECTED PFS DATA READOUT IN LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING SAFETY DATA INADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 4 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Change Includes Treatment of Patients With NSCLC With EGFR Mutations; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 19/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – STUDY’S SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL ALSO IS NOT EXPECTED TO REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company's stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $131.38. About 217,574 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,846 shares to 5,552 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 1,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INCY’s profit will be $71.64 million for 62.71 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 12,609 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.02% or 10,386 shares. Pennsylvania Com invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Bb Biotech Ag has invested 7.83% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Addison Cap Co holds 0.2% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 3,044 shares. 141,051 were reported by Svcs Automobile Association. Van Eck has 0.09% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd holds 11,390 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp accumulated 0.01% or 8,708 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Ashford Capital holds 1.92% or 152,888 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0.03% or 1.31M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 520,536 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Company reported 3,000 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.57 million activity. $811,900 worth of stock was sold by SWAIN PAULA J on Friday, February 1. Trower Paul sold $435,975 worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) on Tuesday, January 15. 1,714 shares were sold by Flannelly Barry P, worth $129,510.