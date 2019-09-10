Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Holding; Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Upped by $827,346 Its Stake

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 39,794 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 42,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $153.45. About 443,140 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 207.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 21,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 31,430 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 10,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 4.82M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – WERE UNABLE TO ESTABLISH ANY THAT OF THOSE INTERVIEWED KNEW THAT LAUER HAD ENGAGED IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH OTHER EMPLOYEES; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS; 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Universal Health Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:UHS) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Florida Prepares For Dorian Disaster – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Names Matt Peterson Executive Vice President and President, Behavioral Health Division – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Video Of Patient Abuse At UHS Facility Provokes Response From Regulators Including Arrests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt owns 16,279 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 640,817 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 4,400 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,509 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 27 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 28,947 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,423 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 3,741 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prns holds 1,519 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 149,162 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Of Vermont holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 29,735 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% or 10,238 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Llc has 148,576 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 80,800 shares to 239,800 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 19,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $196.75 million for 16.83 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 11.36M shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.7% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 12.32 million shares. Mariner Ltd Llc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Palestra Cap Management Ltd Com holds 3.16M shares or 4.13% of its portfolio. Academy Management Tx stated it has 365,759 shares or 3.39% of all its holdings. The Iowa-based Btc Mngmt has invested 0.54% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ssi Investment Mngmt holds 8,004 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nordea Mngmt invested 1.44% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt reported 29,504 shares. Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh has invested 0.67% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 19,204 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 120 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.32% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 476,372 shares. Moreover, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc has 2.33% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 314,760 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 6,602 shares to 1,898 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,900 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).