Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Holder Nuance Investments Lowered Position by $11.79 Million; Oak Hill Advisors LP Cut Holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by $5.29 Million as Stock Price Rose

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 88,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,878 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43M, down from 196,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.66. About 314,796 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 289,027 shares traded or 4.08% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $224.03M for 13.07 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 546,817 shares to 729,447 shares, valued at $24.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 27,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sectoral Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 2,881 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 5,255 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Ab accumulated 1.07 million shares. Rothschild Invest Il has 0.16% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 38 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And Company. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc owns 4,145 shares. Asset One Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 49,942 shares. Franklin Resource Inc accumulated 8,305 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd holds 0.06% or 42,802 shares. 2,330 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Limited Company. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Axa owns 59,468 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 117,080 shares. Shufro Rose & Co holds 159,000 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.02% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 3.61M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability owns 49,504 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. City Of London Invest Mngmt Communication Limited has 0.31% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 934,941 shares. Qci Asset Management New York holds 0% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Q Global Advsrs Lc owns 193,259 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Com invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Citigroup holds 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 2,600 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Rivernorth Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 7.77 million shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Rmb owns 604,560 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 5.27 million shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited, California-based fund reported 19,913 shares.

