Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Holder Nuance Investments Has Decreased Stake by $11.79 Million; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Holding in Netapp (NTAP) Has Increased by $313,260

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 4,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 36,446 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 31,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 2.71 million shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 88,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 107,878 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43 million, down from 196,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 676,826 shares traded or 11.13% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 546,817 shares to 729,447 shares, valued at $24.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 27,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.04% or 69,653 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Bp Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn has 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 963,366 shares. Glenview Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.06M shares. Parkside Bancorporation holds 82 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Victory owns 127,079 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,278 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2,699 are held by Qs Ltd. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 2,011 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.09% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 432,552 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 27 shares. Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Assetmark invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $200.98M for 16.26 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

