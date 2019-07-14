Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Cut Its Stake by $649,572 as Valuation Declined; Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Cumberland Advisors Cut Stake by $304,200

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 39.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 4,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,351 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $984,000, down from 12,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $132.9. About 404,440 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $10.5 during the last trading session, reaching $644.79. About 446,792 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. MercadoLibre – Nasdaq” on February 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MercadoLibre: The Amazon Of The Amazon (For Now) – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Expect When PayPal Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BTIG Drops Bullish MercadoLibre Stance, Says Payments Stock Has Limited Upside After Rally – Benzinga” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92 million for 575.71 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Intl Invsts Lc De invested 0.04% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Tradition Capital has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Parkside Bank & Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Maplelane Ltd Co has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 392,396 shares. 2,027 are held by Hrt Finance Ltd Liability. Avalon Advsr owns 6,323 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 4,057 shares. National Asset Mngmt owns 545 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Winslow Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 372,032 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc invested 0.05% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ftb Advsr Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08 billion and $288.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 23,610 shares to 185,377 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors by 28,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XAR).

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hospital operators in health insurer/managed care downdraft – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K Acadia Healthcare Compan For: Jun 26 – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medicare Update Puts Hospitals in Bulls’ Crosshairs – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Universal Health Services, Inc. To Present At Two March Healthcare Conferences – PRNewswire” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Health Services Inc.: Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Date For Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Management Ltd Liability owns 97,793 shares. 1.44M were reported by Wedge Cap L Lp Nc. Old Second Bank Of Aurora owns 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 49 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.1% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management has 0.02% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 16,400 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 4,400 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. British Columbia Mngmt Corp holds 0.02% or 15,856 shares in its portfolio. Swiss State Bank accumulated 344,100 shares. Burney Communications invested 0.61% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Massachusetts Financial Serv Com Ma holds 699,105 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division invested in 160 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 29,200 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.18% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has invested 0.3% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.55 million for 13.40 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 20,636 shares to 37,817 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 65,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).