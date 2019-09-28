Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Holder Lpl Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake by $527,410; Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holder Dynamic Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Position by $1.04 Million

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 11,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 202,120 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 4,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 2,653 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $346,000, down from 6,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 508,983 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 15.41 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Dividend Just Keeps Rising For Carlisle Companies And I’m Continuing To Hold – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Carlisle Companies Appoints Mark C. Smith Vice President of Supply Chain – Arizona Daily Star” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Companies: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 3,036 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 8,746 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com reported 189,093 shares. Atria Investments Lc reported 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Northern accumulated 471,525 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.1% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com invested in 102,015 shares. South Dakota Council reported 0.14% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corp holds 6,700 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,660 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 12,506 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 132,167 shares. Victory has invested 0.16% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 35,071 shares stake. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 52,493 shares.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.76 million for 16.10 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Longtime UHS executive gets new job leading Acadia – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Universal Health Services Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Names Matt Peterson Executive Vice President and President, Behavioral Health Division – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 16,713 shares. 394,462 were reported by Van Berkom & Assoc. Bessemer Group holds 260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dean Cap Mngmt invested 0.72% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Jpmorgan Chase Comm reported 1.93 million shares. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc holds 2.14% or 1.43 million shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Nordea Mngmt reported 1.03M shares stake. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 12,148 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Advsrs reported 15,939 shares stake. Highvista Strategies Ltd Co reported 4,000 shares. British Columbia Inv holds 16,183 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 3,758 shares.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 21,346 shares to 399,860 shares, valued at $54.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 85,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).