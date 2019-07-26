Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Holder Highvista Strategies Has Increased Holding; Fir Tree Has Upped Holding in Navient (NAVI) by $7.05 Million

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 159.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 640,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 402,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 6.16M shares traded or 265.13% up from the average. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has declined 0.73% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 04/04/2018 – Navient Says Willing to Engage With Canyon Capital Regarding Potential Board Nominees; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS INTEND TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEES WITH NAVIENT’S MANAGEMENT & BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Navient reelects board at annual shareholder meeting; 16/05/2018 – NAVIENT URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST AFL-CIO PROPOSAL; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH NAVIENT’S BOARD REGARDING STRATEGY, STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS, AMONG OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s reviews for downgrade three classes of notes from two SLM student loan ABS securitizations; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Navient Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Navient Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 9.6 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF MAY 2 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Pioneer Credit Recovery employees and their families join Family Reading Night

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $136.97. About 915,467 shares traded or 41.54% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Universal Health Services beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Longtime UHS executive gets new job leading Acadia – Philadelphia Business Journal” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medicare Update Puts Hospitals in Bulls’ Crosshairs – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Co Limited Partnership stated it has 32,358 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Argi Invest Services Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 37,474 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd has invested 0.2% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Pitcairn reported 3,655 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Mellon reported 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 27,477 are held by Cambridge Inv. Gw Henssler Assoc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 2,149 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Miles stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) Ltd reported 21,806 shares. Guggenheim Limited Co invested in 24,780 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 23 shares. Dean Assoc Ltd Co stated it has 11,145 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Navient posts fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Navient Corporation (NAVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Navient (NAVI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Navient Files Definitive Proxy and Sends Letter to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.