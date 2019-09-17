Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Holder Cibc World Markets Has Upped Position by $1.57 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Covington Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Walmart (WMT) Holding by $2.22 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 60.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 12,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 32,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 19,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $150.91. About 321,075 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17

Covington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 130.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc bought 20,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 35,674 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94M, up from 15,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $116.4. About 1.74M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY NET SALES $121,630 MLN VS $116,526 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet’s Google Has Discussed Joining Walmart’s Investment in Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Walmart Buys Flipkart, Flying Cars in L.A; 09/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart picks up 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion; 29/03/2018 – Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T/yr; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 15/03/2018 – Former executive claims Walmart overstated sales; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Agrees to Buy 77% Stake in Flipkart for $16 Billion

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 559,588 shares to 142,140 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 34,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,035 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Ing Groep Nv reported 12,396 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 9.18M were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 24,409 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0.1% or 664,083 shares. Ajo LP accumulated 33,496 shares. Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 13,473 shares. Retail Bank has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Granite Investment Prtnrs Llc stated it has 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd has 2,149 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0.22% or 562,903 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 12,148 shares.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal Health Services beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Florida Prepares For Dorian Disaster – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What You’ll Want to Know About Universal Health Services’ Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UHS reapplies for 100-bed Portland-area psychiatric hospital, 2 years after rejection – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Walmart Inc. (WMT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart pulls back on gun sales – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart offers mental health services at new clinic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Mexico offers same-day delivery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.