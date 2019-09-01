Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) Market Valuation Rose While Seizert Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position by $8.63 Million; First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Shareholder Sloane Robinson Llp Lowered Its Position

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (UHS) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 64,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 172,261 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.04 million, down from 237,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $144.58. About 577,480 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 55,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 3,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 59,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 789,240 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 204,600 shares to 258,200 shares, valued at $18.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 238,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Opera Ltd.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $203.36M for 18.24 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 27,684 shares to 341,028 shares, valued at $33.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS) by 13,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $202.08 million for 15.65 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.