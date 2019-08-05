Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Decreased Holding by $1.36 Million as Share Price Rose; As A T & T (T) Stock Price Rose, Stanley-Laman Group LTD Raised Stake by $316,231

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (UHS) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 17,454 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 27,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $146.45. About 818,201 shares traded or 22.84% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 53,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 43,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 36.48M shares traded or 28.11% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00 million and $411.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brand Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 1,865 shares to 23,529 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,948 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Capital Management Limited Ca has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Keystone Planning Incorporated reported 227,601 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 187,639 shares. Cohen And Steers invested in 0.02% or 192,494 shares. Moreover, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 16,297 shares. Monarch Cap Management holds 99,272 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn holds 0.68% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 268,653 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Llc reported 60,705 shares. 9,767 were accumulated by Cornerstone. Bainco Invsts owns 80,763 shares. Rockland Tru Company invested 0.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Waters Parkerson And Commerce Lc invested in 0.85% or 323,268 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank holds 142,024 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 0.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9.20M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,477 were reported by Cambridge Investment Rech. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 791,393 shares. Van Berkom & Assoc Inc reported 1.68% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Asset Mngmt One invested in 0.04% or 49,942 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 270,601 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 0.08% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 28,097 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 8,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 10,238 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 375,182 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested in 59,562 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0.3% or 1.07M shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.07% or 108,203 shares.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitil Corp Com (NYSE:UTL) by 9,940 shares to 18,140 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc Com by 40,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM).