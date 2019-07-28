Universal Health Services (UHS) Valuation Declined While Westport Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $665,000; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Forte Capital Lifted Stake by $433,125 as Valuation Rose

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.1. About 1.41M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.69B market cap company. The stock increased 10.89% or $14.92 during the last trading session, reaching $151.89. About 2.90 million shares traded or 332.66% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,348 shares to 43,007 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

