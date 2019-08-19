Universal Health Services (UHS) to pay $0.20 on Sep 16, 2019; Valueact Holdings LP Trimmed Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Position

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) stake by 97.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI)’s stock rose 13.29%. The Valueact Holdings Lp holds 63,910 shares with $5.08 million value, down from 2.24 million last quarter. Armstrong World Inds Inc New now has $4.65B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $95.5. About 227,347 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c

Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:UHS) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Universal Health Services Inc’s current price of $147.35 translates into 0.14% yield. Universal Health Services Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $147.35. About 494,940 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36

Among 14 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Universal Health Services has $164 highest and $130 lowest target. $149.14’s average target is 1.21% above currents $147.35 stock price. Universal Health Services had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of UHS in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Stephens.

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company has market cap of $13.04 billion. The firm operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other divisions. It has a 16.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold Universal Health Services, Inc. shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 375,182 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prns has invested 0.17% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 3,655 were reported by Pitcairn. Blackrock Inc owns 6.52M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Co holds 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 5,255 shares. 12,056 were reported by Rampart Invest Limited Liability. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 38 shares. British Columbia Invest Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 15,856 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.09% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Mackay Shields Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 61,624 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank accumulated 0.03% or 2,363 shares. Quantbot L P accumulated 5,089 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Private Management Limited accumulated 97,793 shares. Proshare Ltd Company reported 15,652 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Universal Health Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:UHS) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Names Matt Peterson Executive Vice President and President, Behavioral Health Division – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “What You’ll Want to Know About Universal Health Services’ Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UHS Q2 top line up 7%; earnings up 5% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. had sold 1.73M shares worth $127.12M on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 2,653 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.06% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 8,205 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested 0.1% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Brown Brothers Harriman And has 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Golden Gate Private Equity reported 62,000 shares. D E Shaw And Co reported 679,574 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 127,280 are held by Parametric Associate Lc. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.08% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 86,566 were reported by Element Management Lc. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Valueact Hldg LP reported 0.06% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 90,871 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 4.13 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advisory Rech accumulated 0.55% or 359,978 shares.