Universal Health Services (UHS) to pay $0.20 on Sep 16, 2019; Honeywell International (HON) Shorts Down By 1.7%

Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) had a decrease of 1.7% in short interest. HON’s SI was 5.06 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.7% from 5.15 million shares previously. With 3.35M avg volume, 2 days are for Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON)’s short sellers to cover HON’s short positions. The SI to Honeywell International Inc’s float is 0.73%. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:UHS) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Universal Health Services Inc’s current price of $151.89 translates into 0.13% yield. Universal Health Services Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 10.89% or $14.92 during the last trading session, reaching $151.89. About 2.90M shares traded or 332.66% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold Universal Health Services, Inc. shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). M&T Natl Bank accumulated 7,712 shares. Seizert Prtnrs Llc reported 1.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Stifel has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 3,131 shares. Capital Fund has 9,458 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 8,131 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg invested in 0.04% or 344,674 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 6,942 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Sector Gamma As holds 62,906 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Dean Investment Assoc Lc holds 0.22% or 11,145 shares. World Asset Management Inc reported 5,829 shares. Da Davidson owns 3,532 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Universal Health Services had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $146 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Mizuho maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UHS in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) rating on Friday, March 1. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $149 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) rating on Friday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $144 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Stephens. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse.

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company has market cap of $13.69 billion. The firm operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other divisions. It has a 17.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $124.91 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It has a 18.36 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other clients in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18700 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold Honeywell International Inc. shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick has 96,463 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alethea Management Limited Co holds 4,500 shares. Dt Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd holds 0.74% or 48,557 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability invested in 24,890 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fiduciary Management Wi has invested 3.64% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1,314 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 699,736 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Oh owns 1.52% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 15,165 shares. Yorktown Mgmt holds 8,000 shares. Montgomery Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,300 shares. First Tru L P reported 349,980 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.49% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 33,481 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by Paz George. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.