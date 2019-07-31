Universal Health Services (UHS) to pay $0.20 on Sep 16, 2019; Electro-sensors (ELSE) Sellers Decreased By 72.73% Their Shorts

Electro-sensors Inc (NASDAQ:ELSE) had a decrease of 72.73% in short interest. ELSE’s SI was 300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 72.73% from 1,100 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 0 days are for Electro-sensors Inc (NASDAQ:ELSE)’s short sellers to cover ELSE’s short positions. The SI to Electro-sensors Inc’s float is 0.01%. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 3,770 shares traded or 53.25% up from the average. Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) has declined 11.98% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.41% the S&P500.

Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:UHS) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Universal Health Services Inc’s current price of $152.87 translates into 0.13% yield. Universal Health Services Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $152.87. About 919,033 shares traded or 34.66% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36

Among 13 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Universal Health Services had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) rating on Monday, March 4. UBS has “Buy” rating and $161 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 4. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company has market cap of $13.78 billion. The firm operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other divisions. It has a 17.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold Universal Health Services, Inc. shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,661 shares. Franklin Resources reported 8,305 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 1,600 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 10,692 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commerce Bancshares has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 2,406 shares. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Inc Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Boston Prtn has 0.17% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 100 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 1.16M shares. Eqis Mngmt accumulated 2,541 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Management & Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.06% or 15,250 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.09% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 78,820 shares.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $17,873 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Zipoy Michael C., worth $17,873.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold Electro-Sensors, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 124,979 shares or 48.19% less from 241,212 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 1 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) for 27,618 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 2,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE). Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. 748 are owned by Tower Cap Ltd (Trc). Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 290 shares.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company has market cap of $11.58 million. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. It has a 72.55 P/E ratio. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays.