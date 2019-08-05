Universal Health Services (UHS) Shareholder Westport Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $665,000; Eagle Global Advisors Boosted East West Bancorp (EWBC) Position by $5.80 Million

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $143.45. About 336,467 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 2561.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 123,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 128,145 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, up from 4,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 410,099 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $209.23 million for 15.52 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UHS reapplies for 100-bed Portland-area psychiatric hospital, 2 years after rejection – Portland Business Journal” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on December 09, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Universal Health Services Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results And 2019 Full Year Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Advisor Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 3 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership invested in 27,466 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Da Davidson & holds 3,532 shares. Regions Fincl has 9 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 173,828 shares. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Hollencrest Capital Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc has 2,541 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 218,471 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Veritable LP holds 2,467 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc accumulated 2,466 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Bankshares Tru owns 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 82 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 80,495 shares to 172,995 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teekay Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:TOO) by 3.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,407 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.13% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). State Bank Of America De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Trexquant Inv LP holds 24,555 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated stated it has 412,072 shares. Howe And Rusling invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 12,809 shares in its portfolio. Cap Research Global Investors holds 4.05 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 51,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). First Manhattan holds 0% or 1,000 shares. First Wilshire Secs Management has invested 3.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 128 are owned by Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Com. 118,394 are owned by Bridgewater Assoc Lp.