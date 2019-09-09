Universal Health Services (UHS) Shareholder Westport Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Land & Buildings Investment Management Raised Position in Equity Residential (EQR) as Stock Value Rose

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 692,383 shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36 million, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 1.35 million shares traded or 5.86% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $200.98M for 16.26 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd reported 28,947 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Cwm Ltd Com holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 12,089 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 348,203 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% or 3,893 shares. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1.05% or 2.91M shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Inc Wi owns 3,080 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.04% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 79,342 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Contravisory Inv Management Incorporated has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company owns 499,133 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs accumulated 7,351 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 3,652 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 143,559 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Brinker Incorporated reported 82,088 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc, a California-based fund reported 4,267 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Adirondack stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 989,604 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 4.88 million are owned by Cbre Clarion Secs Lc. American Inv Ser Incorporated accumulated 0.19% or 7,917 shares. Csat Advisory Lp holds 0.01% or 144 shares. Natixis invested in 0% or 8,273 shares. 4,931 were reported by Scotia Cap Inc.