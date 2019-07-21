Universal Health Services (UHS) Shareholder Westport Asset Management Cut Position by $665,000; First Washington Lifted Holding in Otter Tail (OTTR) as Market Value Rose

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 489,917 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 389.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,762 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 54,256 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 16.64% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q Rev $241.3M; 17/05/2018 – UBS Fights Harry the Otter for Soccer Prediction Crown; 19/04/2018 – Yamaha Announces Power Assist Electric Bicycles on Display at Sea Otter Classic; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”; 30/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL CORP OTTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 15/03/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 09/05/2018 – AlSense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and Students; 09/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation held its 108th Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.54 million for 13.37 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,080 were accumulated by Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Nuance Limited Com invested in 107,878 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 10,692 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,539 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.03% or 10,645 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 12,476 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% or 3,088 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc has 28,947 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 12,673 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.23% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Vanguard Group Inc reported 9.29M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Blackrock stated it has 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 617 shares to 3,014 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 40,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,760 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).