Universal Health Services (UHS) Shareholder Private Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Zevin Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 1,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 37,759 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46M, up from 36,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $198.43. About 706,048 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 93,378 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18M, down from 97,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $146.56. About 984,041 shares traded or 45.07% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $674.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc. by 423,918 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $10.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Northwest Bancorp by 26,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.25% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Glenview Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.79 million shares. Nomura Holdings Inc owns 0.05% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 86,800 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.02% or 126,966 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund invested in 1,728 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Axa reported 2,087 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.09% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.05% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Ameriprise Fin Incorporated has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Limited has invested 0.08% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Price T Rowe Md accumulated 382,001 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 25,767 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.76M for 16.07 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,996 are owned by Colonial Trust Advsrs. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.17% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 12,828 were accumulated by Fort L P. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 0% or 52,374 shares. Glenmede Communication Na reported 18,761 shares. Groesbeck Invest Corp Nj owns 0.19% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,200 shares. Caledonia Invs Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 109,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.19% or 3.58 million shares. Crawford Counsel has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fjarde Ap stated it has 110,591 shares. Town And Country Bancorporation And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 5,681 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rampart Mgmt Limited Company has 0.3% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 13,040 shares. Moreover, Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,340 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 103,774 shares.

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40M and $310.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Swiss Re Ag Sedol# B545mg5 Ch (SSREF) by 9,555 shares to 56,020 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,756 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).