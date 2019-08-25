Universal Health Services (UHS) Shareholder Leuthold Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.37 Million as Valuation Rose; United Services Automobile Association Increases Holding in Public Storage (PSA)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 1,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 124,553 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 122,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $259.5. About 768,619 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 10,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 72,401 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, down from 82,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 600,650 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.40 million for 15.53 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt Communication has invested 0.11% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com invested in 24,780 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 23 shares. 903 were reported by Federated Pa. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 64,946 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,652 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 10,645 shares in its portfolio. Boston Partners holds 956,062 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group holds 0% or 560 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 8,950 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Com owns 1.16 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 3,509 shares. Earnest Ltd invested in 0% or 39 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 159,506 shares. 148,576 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,566 shares to 15,063 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP).

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 23,394 shares to 141,852 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 5,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,378 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

