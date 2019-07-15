Universal Health Services (UHS) Shareholder Leuthold Group Has Cut Its Holding by $1.37 Million as Valuation Declined; Blue Harbour Group LP Lowered Its Position in Open Text (OTEX) as Market Value Rose

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 10,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,401 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, down from 82,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $132.9. About 404,440 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 870,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.99 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.31M, down from 9.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 496,812 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 7,100 shares. Pension, Korea-based fund reported 5,516 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Com reported 95,001 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 8,131 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 66,198 shares. The New York-based Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.21% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 47,925 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 29,735 shares. Amer Int Group Inc Incorporated holds 29,036 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.52% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc holds 1.79% or 34,503 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Tru Company Llc has 1,750 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Montana-based Da Davidson And Co has invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.55 million for 13.40 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 79,792 shares to 165,476 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 159,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.49M for 28.72 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.