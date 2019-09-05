Universal Health Services (UHS) Share Price Rose While Westport Asset Management Has Lowered by $665,000 Its Position; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding Maintained by Sylebra Hk Company Ltd

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35M, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $136.14. About 254,318 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.15. About 315,948 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 58,661 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 265,437 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 1.49 million shares. Leuthold Ltd invested 1.3% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Johnson Counsel has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hexavest invested in 469,757 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Aviva Pcl owns 0.03% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 31,672 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,000 shares. 1.17 million were reported by Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company reported 2,278 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 24,052 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 10,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 292,928 are owned by Schroder Investment Group. World Asset Mngmt reported 5,829 shares.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.75 million for 15.92 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Universal Health Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:UHS) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UHS Q2 top line up 7%; earnings up 5% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You’ll Want to Know About Universal Health Services’ Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.42 million shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $134.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 7,699 shares. Ci holds 0.23% or 332,162 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 16,882 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% or 630 shares. State Street holds 748,211 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil Limited invested in 0.01% or 65,193 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 120,112 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset LP has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 657 were reported by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. 20,760 were reported by Asset One Ltd. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership reported 41,400 shares. 45,872 are held by Cooper Creek Prns Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Bamco holds 2.00M shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh owns 4,662 shares. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Lc accumulated 750 shares.