Universal Health Services (UHS) Market Valuation Rose While First Hawaiian Bank Has Decreased Its Position by $325,260; St Germain D J Co Increased Its Novo (NVO) Stake

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 57.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 2,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 1,828 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239,000, down from 4,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $152.52. About 662,829 shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 12,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 193,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.90M, up from 181,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 1.54 million shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 24/05/2018 – NOVO CEO SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE PRICE WILL BE `COMPETITIVE’; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – FOLLOWING INTERACTIONS WITH FDA, NOVO NORDISK HAS WITHDRAWN APPLICATIONS RELATED TO DATA FROM SWITCH TRIALS; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-AS PART OF UPTO DKK 14 BLN 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME, CO INITIATED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME FOR AN AMOUNT OF UP TO DKK 2.7 BLN; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE…; 16/05/2018 – BioLamina and Novo Nordisk Partner to Advance Stem Cell Based Therapies for Three Common Medical Conditions; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Co Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,382 shares to 4,452 shares, valued at $666,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.75 million for 16.72 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

