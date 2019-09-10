Universal Health Services (UHS) Holder Westport Asset Management Has Decreased Holding; Pennsylvania Trust Co Holding in New Jersey Res (NJR) Decreased by $8.22 Million as Shares Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 77.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 7,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1,994 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 551,243 shares traded or 52.85% up from the average. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q BASIC NET FINANCIAL EPS $1.62, EST. 97C; 08/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q OPER REV. $1.02B, EST. $749.7M; 29/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Decrease Rates for the 2018-2019 Winter Heating Season; 04/05/2018 – Correct: New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.59; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Jersey Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29M, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $149.52. About 719,749 shares traded or 17.77% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B

Analysts await New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 187.88% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. NJR’s profit will be $26.40M for 37.84 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by New Jersey Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -245.00% EPS growth.

