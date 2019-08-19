Universal Health Services (UHS) Holder Westport Asset Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Rose; Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Quotient LTD (QTNT) Holding by $765,000; Stock Price Rose

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $710.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 72,324 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $148.69. About 164,259 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Svcs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 205,841 shares. 135,000 were accumulated by Granite Point Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Citadel Advsr Limited Co holds 0% or 235,760 shares in its portfolio. West Chester Capital stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Victory Cap Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). 900,000 are held by Hudson Bay Management L P. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 745,349 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 278,192 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6.35 million shares. Goldman Sachs owns 20,555 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.77M shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,937 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates has 1,206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pura Vida Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.65% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 218,676 shares. Acuta Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 280,000 shares.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 65,207 shares to 160,876 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Hexavest has invested 0.8% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Avalon Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 28,533 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 12,296 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Blackrock Inc has 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 6.52M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Nuance Investments Limited Liability Com reported 107,878 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 1.49 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 36,398 shares. Contravisory Mgmt holds 1.79% or 34,503 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 16,250 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 59,562 were reported by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank. Whittier Trust owns 720 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 1.91M shares. 1.44 million were accumulated by Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc.

