Universal Health Services (UHS) Holder Private Capital Management Trimmed Stake; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shares Rose, Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 93,378 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18 million, down from 97,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $150.12. About 1.12 million shares traded or 68.43% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 163,875 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.09 million, down from 183,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18M shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees

Analysts await Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 29.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 12,453 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 129,343 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Raymond James & Associates invested 0.24% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 2,092 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 3,331 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 0.32% or 6,475 shares. Albion Financial Gru Ut holds 3,221 shares. Dana Advsr Incorporated has 3,260 shares. Country Retail Bank invested 0% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Shufro Rose Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 5,228 shares. Altfest L J Inc owns 1,345 shares. Personal Cap Advisors invested in 3,911 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chatham Capital Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 0.09% or 2,200 shares.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.76M for 16.46 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.