Universal Health Services (UHS) Holder Private Capital Management Cut Position by $7.71 Million as Shares Rose; Disciplined Growth Investors Stake in Super Micro Computer Com (SMCI) Has Raised by $3.83 Million

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (SMCI) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 182,353 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3.91M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.52 million, up from 3.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Super Micro Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 77,112 shares traded. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 24/04/2018 – Super Micro Computer Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 20 Days; 08/05/2018 – Supermicro Showcases Innovative Resource Saving Technology at Data Center Expo Tokyo 2018; 10/05/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Listing Extension Granted by Nasdaq Panel; 16/03/2018 – Super Micro: To Present Plan to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 21/05/2018 – Supermicro Announces New Cloud-Scale Enterprise Systems at OpenStack Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 16/03/2018 – Super Micro: Remains Delinquent in Filing Annual Report, Qtrly Reports; 16/03/2018 – Supermicro® Receives Nasdaq Staff Determination Letter; Has Requested Hearing Before Hearings Panel; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 37.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 57,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 97,793 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, down from 155,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $145.95. About 363,692 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards

Investors sentiment increased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold SMCI shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 8.37 million shares or 30.75% more from 6.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald Inv Limited invested in 186,000 shares or 1% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Services Inc holds 0% or 580 shares. Oaktree Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.8% or 2.00M shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 5,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Snow Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 348,520 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 3.91 million are owned by Disciplined Growth Mn. Pzena Invest Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). New York-based Focused Wealth Inc has invested 0.01% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Fairfield Bush & has 0.7% invested in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) for 224,385 shares. Parametric Port Lc reported 831,702 shares. Ironwood Lc invested in 1.18% or 68,556 shares. Icon Advisers owns 71,200 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 60,973 shares.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 23,227 shares to 36,262 shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plexus Corp Com (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 25,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.91M shares, and cut its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc Com (NYSE:FDS).

More notable recent Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Strong Revenue Growth Is Powering Super Micro Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Optimism Returns To Super Micro Computer Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Super Micro -54.5% on supply chain sabotage report – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Super Micro -26% on another report about malicious chips – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Super Micro Computer warned by Nasdaq over late 10-K – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2017.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UHS Q2 top line up 7%; earnings up 5% – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What to Expect for Universal Health’s (UHS) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UHS reapplies for 100-bed Portland-area psychiatric hospital, 2 years after rejection – Portland Business Journal” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Health Services beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Sectoral Asset Mngmt holds 2,881 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). The New York-based First Eagle Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.05% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Westport Asset Mgmt holds 99,338 shares or 9.29% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 903 shares. Korea Invest Corp owns 66,875 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 53 shares. Argi Ser Lc stated it has 7,242 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.03% stake. D E Shaw & invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Da Davidson Co, a Montana-based fund reported 3,532 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 75,000 shares. 23 are owned by Tru Of Vermont. Johnson Counsel Inc holds 0.03% or 9,885 shares.