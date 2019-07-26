Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Reaches $148.48 52-Week High; B2gold Corphares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shorts Raised By 1.19%

The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) hit a new 52-week high and has $158.87 target or 7.00% above today’s $148.48 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $13.38 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $158.87 price target is reached, the company will be worth $936.88 million more. The stock increased 8.40% or $11.51 during the last trading session, reaching $148.48. About 1.80M shares traded or 178.99% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135

B2gold Corphares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) had an increase of 1.19% in short interest. BTG’s SI was 6.90 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.19% from 6.82 million shares previously. With 3.43M avg volume, 2 days are for B2gold Corphares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)’s short sellers to cover BTG’s short positions. The SI to B2gold Corphares (canada’s float is 0.71%. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.0572 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2972. About 2.23M shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) has declined 7.04% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA

B2Gold Corp, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia.

Among 13 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Universal Health Services had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Friday, March 1. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold Universal Health Services, Inc. shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1,800 shares. Moreover, Natl Pension Service has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 120,131 shares. Westport Asset Mgmt Inc holds 99,338 shares or 9.29% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 9,122 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 3 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 69,937 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc holds 0.16% or 1,583 shares in its portfolio. Moody State Bank Trust Division invested in 0% or 160 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Com holds 29,200 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.02% stake. Colony Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2,696 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 0.09% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 77,724 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 71,600 shares.

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and ambulatory centers. The company has market cap of $13.38 billion. The company??s hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. It has a 16.98 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and/or operated 26 inpatient acute care hospitals, 4 free-standing emergency departments, 1 surgical hospital, and 319 inpatient and 33 outpatient behavioral health care facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; Puerto Rico; and the U.S.