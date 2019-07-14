Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) EPS Estimated At $2.48; Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK)’s Sentiment Is 0.53

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report $2.48 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.40% from last quarter’s $2.47 EPS. UHS’s profit would be $223.55M giving it 13.40 P/E if the $2.48 EPS is correct. After having $2.45 EPS previously, Universal Health Services, Inc.’s analysts see 1.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $132.9. About 398,678 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) investors sentiment is 0.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 8 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 15 decreased and sold positions in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.15 million shares, down from 1.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 22,191 shares traded. BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) has declined 0.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 0.48% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust for 72,600 shares. Roundview Capital Llc owns 58,660 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Moore & Co. has 0.08% invested in the company for 21,052 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,675 shares.

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $305.37 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust declares $0.0288 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Distribution Cuts Among Closed-End Funds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Term CEF Ladder #7: National Municipal Bond Funds – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Stocks Are (Or Will Be) The Bubble In This Market Cycle – Seeking Alpha” published on February 16, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1,333 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold Universal Health Services, Inc. shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Gru Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,696 shares. Seizert Prns Limited Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 172,261 shares. Sirios Capital L P reported 1.75% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt owns 16,400 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 286,230 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 1.30 million shares. Reinhart Prns has 128,808 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.07% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 38,895 shares. 3,655 are owned by Pitcairn. Epoch Partners stated it has 1.17M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na reported 27,172 shares. 160 are held by Moody Bancorporation Trust Division. 16,279 are owned by Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated.

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and ambulatory centers. The company has market cap of $11.98 billion. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. It has a 15.63 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and/or operated 26 inpatient acute care hospitals, 4 free-standing emergency departments, 1 surgical hospital, and 319 inpatient and 33 outpatient behavioral health care facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; Puerto Rico; and the U.S.