Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) EPS Estimated At $2.28; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Sellers Increased By 17.85% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report $2.28 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 2.24% from last quarter’s $2.23 EPS. UHS’s profit would be $201.75M giving it 16.05 P/E if the $2.28 EPS is correct. After having $2.76 EPS previously, Universal Health Services, Inc.’s analysts see -17.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 77,634 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Health Services has $14600 highest and $130 lowest target. $138’s average target is -5.70% below currents $146.34 stock price. Universal Health Services had 3 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold Universal Health Services, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Il holds 0% or 1,544 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 58,803 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 15 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Incorporated Wi has 0.05% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Victory Cap Mngmt owns 40,251 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Miles holds 0.17% or 1,586 shares in its portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Westpac Banking has 54,729 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bbt Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 2,143 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 51 shares. Westport Asset Mgmt has 99,338 shares for 8.85% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking holds 77,784 shares.

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and ambulatory centers. The company has market cap of $12.95 billion. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. It has a 16.74 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and/or operated 26 inpatient acute care hospitals, 4 free-standing emergency departments, 1 surgical hospital, and 319 inpatient and 33 outpatient behavioral health care facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; Puerto Rico; and the U.S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold Automatic Data Processing, Inc. shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 16,722 shares or 4.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.36% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 13,524 shares. Rockland Tru reported 0.16% stake. Cumberland has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership has 1,446 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 1.32% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Citadel Advisors Llc holds 83,334 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. America First Investment Advsrs Ltd Co has 109,352 shares. 67,535 were reported by Advsrs Asset Mgmt. Spectrum Management Inc holds 1% or 21,730 shares in its portfolio. Motco owns 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,431 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Llc reported 27,887 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The has invested 0.56% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr Inc stated it has 173,980 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.07% or 72,787 shares in its portfolio.