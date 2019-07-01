Universal Health Se (UHS) Shareholder Hgk Asset Management Lowered Position by $668,990; Hd Supply Hdlgs (HDS) Position Has Increased by Ulysses Management Llc

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Se (UHS) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 5,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,388 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, down from 49,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $129.88. About 251,344 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 9,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 771,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45 million, up from 762,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 1.34M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Universal Health Services Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Universal Health Services, Inc. To Present At Two March Healthcare Conferences – PRNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “MTSU names longtime financial exec to accounting chair sponsored by Joey Jacobs – Nashville Business Journal” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Increase To Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.54 million for 13.09 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Jane Street Grp Llc has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Advsr Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 7 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Bp Public owns 11,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Dean Ltd Liability Corp invested in 11,145 shares. M&T Bank accumulated 7,712 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 38,895 shares. 16,031 were reported by Us Savings Bank De. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 47,925 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co reported 61,624 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 15,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 9,885 shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 560 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Fincl Inc reported 434,368 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 138,962 shares.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) by 188,437 shares to 212,674 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midl (NYSE:ADM) by 15,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 117.24 million shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $19.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp. Cl A (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.40 billion shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).