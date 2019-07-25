Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Position by $1.04 Million; Eqis Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Target (TGT) by $1.53 Million

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 19,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,702 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, down from 24,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $87.6. About 2.58 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 13,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 289,884 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.95M, down from 303,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Rlty Incm T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $89.22. About 43,962 shares traded. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) has risen 38.28% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UHT News: 08/03/2018 Universal Health Realty Trust: Gayle L. Capozzalo Elected to Board of Trustees, James E. Dalton Jr. to Retire in June; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON A REVOLVING BASIS UNTIL MARCH 27, 2022; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q FFO 84c/Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Realty Income Trus, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHT); 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $300 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q EPS 70c; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 7,810 shares to 15,745 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity (FNCL) by 21,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,631 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.81 million for 13.60 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.