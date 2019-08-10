Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Decreased Stake by $1.04 Million as Stock Price Rose; Portland Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake in Magna Intl (MGA) by $4.14 Million as Share Value Declined

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 13,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.81% . The institutional investor held 289,884 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.95 million, down from 303,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Rlty Incm T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $93.46. About 60,277 shares traded. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) has risen 40.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UHT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Realty Income Trus, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHT); 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q EPS 70c; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $300 MLN; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON A REVOLVING BASIS UNTIL MARCH 27, 2022; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MAY REQUEST REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT BE INCREASED BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $50 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q FFO 84c/Shr

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 339,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, down from 426,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 1.08 million shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 29,775 shares to 614,447 shares, valued at $57.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 12,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 287,081 shares to 368,042 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

