Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Touches $104.00 High on Oct, 4; Rumbleon – Class B (RMBL) Shorts Up By 7.34%

Posted by on October 4, 2019 at 2:06 pm

Rumbleon Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:RMBL) had an increase of 7.34% in short interest. RMBL’s SI was 1.47M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 7.34% from 1.37M shares previously. With 61,100 avg volume, 24 days are for Rumbleon Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:RMBL)’s short sellers to cover RMBL’s short positions. The SI to Rumbleon Inc – Class B’s float is 11.04%. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 108 shares traded. RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) has declined 21.91% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBL News: 06/04/2018 RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7

The stock of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) reached all time high today, Oct, 4 and still has $112.32 target or 8.00% above today’s $104.00 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.43B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $112.32 PT is reached, the company will be worth $114.48M more. The stock increased 0.97% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $104. About 1,893 shares traded. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) has risen 40.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UHT News: 09/05/2018 – Universal Health Realty Short-Interest Ratio Up 35% to 12 Days; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON A REVOLVING BASIS UNTIL MARCH 27, 2022; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Realty Income Trus, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHT); 08/03/2018 Universal Health Realty Trust: Gayle L. Capozzalo Elected to Board of Trustees, James E. Dalton Jr. to Retire in June; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $300 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MAY REQUEST REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT BE INCREASED BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $50 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q EPS 70c; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd

Universal Health Realty Income Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 82.74 P/E ratio. It invests in the health care and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers, and medical office buildings.

More notable recent Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Worth Considering Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend – Stockhouse” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Health Realty Income Trust: Little Known With A Solid Yield And Balance Sheet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 10, 2019.

More notable recent RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RumbleON’s Binary Experiment – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “VARIDESK lands big lease at Las Colinas workspace as it adds Southlake location – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates clients and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. The company has market cap of $60.71 million. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017.

